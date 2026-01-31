Munoz’s 15 lead Grambling over Jackson State 69-66

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Antonio Munoz scored 15 points off the bench as Grambling beat Jackson State 69-66 on Saturday.…

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Antonio Munoz scored 15 points off the bench as Grambling beat Jackson State 69-66 on Saturday.

Munoz had six rebounds for Grambling (9-10, 3-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Rickey Ballard scored 15 points while finishing 5 of 14 from 3-point range. Jamil Muttilib had 14 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line. Derrius Ward added 10 points, and Devyn Franklin recorded 10 rebounds.

Jackson State (6-15, 5-3) were led by Daeshun Ruffin, who recorded 38 points, five assists and two steals. Raevon Thomas added 12 points for Jackson State.

