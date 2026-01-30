Munoz and the UAB Blazers take on conference foe Wichita State

UAB Blazers (7-13, 0-8 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (5-16, 2-6 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UAB Blazers (7-13, 0-8 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (5-16, 2-6 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sofia Munoz and UAB take on Abby Cater and Wichita State in AAC play Saturday.

The Shockers are 4-8 on their home court. Wichita State ranks fifth in the AAC in team defense, giving up 65.9 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

The Blazers are 0-8 in AAC play. UAB has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Wichita State is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 39.8% UAB allows to opponents. UAB averages 69.9 points per game, 4.0 more than the 65.9 Wichita State gives up to opponents.

The Shockers and Blazers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaila Harding is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, while averaging 11.6 points. Cater is averaging 12.5 points and 3.1 steals over the past 10 games.

Monae Duffy is averaging 10.5 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Blazers. Cali Smallwood is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 3-7, averaging 59.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Blazers: 2-8, averaging 67.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

