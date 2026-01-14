Mundy, Wofford Terriers to host Hollifield and the Western Carolina Catamounts

Western Carolina Catamounts (3-13, 0-2 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (7-9, 1-1 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Carolina Catamounts (3-13, 0-2 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (7-9, 1-1 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ally Hollifield and Western Carolina take on Gabby Mundy and Wofford in SoCon play Thursday.

The Terriers are 4-2 in home games. Wofford is third in the SoCon scoring 68.4 points while shooting 40.3% from the field.

The Catamounts have gone 0-2 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina gives up 68.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.2 points per game.

Wofford scores 68.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 68.5 Western Carolina allows. Western Carolina averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.7 per game Wofford allows.

The Terriers and Catamounts square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Queen Ikhiuwu is scoring 14.5 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Terriers. Maddie Heiss is averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games.

Hollifield is averaging 12.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals for the Catamounts. Taj Hunter is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 63.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Catamounts: 1-9, averaging 61.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.