Mousa’s 26 help Cal Poly defeat UC Riverside 94-87

The Associated Press

January 31, 2026, 10:42 PM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Hamad Mousa scored 26 points as Cal Poly beat UC Riverside 94-87 on Saturday night.

Mousa had six rebounds and three steals for the Mustangs (9-14, 5-6 Big West Conference). Peter Bandelj scored 17 points and added five rebounds and six assists. Austin Goode finished with 16 points.

Andrew Henderson led the Highlanders (8-15, 3-8) with 39 points and two blocks. Marqui Worthy added 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists for UC Riverside. Ben Waller finished with seven points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

