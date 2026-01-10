Moses scores 20, Hamilton IV makes winning free throws, Eastern Washington takes down Montana 66-65

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Isaiah Moses had 20 points and Alton Hamilton IV made the game-winning free throws with four…

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Isaiah Moses had 20 points and Alton Hamilton IV made the game-winning free throws with four seconds remaining in Eastern Washington’s 66-65 win over Montana on Saturday.

Moses added five assists for the Eagles (3-13, 1-2 Big Sky Conference). Hamilton IV scored 12 points, finishing 5 of 8 from the floor. Emmett Marquardt also had 12 points, shootingt 4 for 7, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc. Kiree Huie had 10 points and five rebounds. The Eagles snapped a six-game losing streak.

Money Williams led the way for the Grizzlies (9-8, 3-1) with 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Brooklyn Hicks added 15 points for Montana. Kenyon Aguino finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Grizzlies led 33-28 at the half after a 7-0 run, and led by eight points with 3:56 remaining. But the Eagles closed on a 9-0 run over the final four minutes, with Hamilton’s free throws securing the comeback win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

