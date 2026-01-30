Moses leads Eastern Washington against Northern Colorado

Eastern Washington Eagles (5-16, 3-5 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (12-10, 2-7 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (5-16, 3-5 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (12-10, 2-7 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington visits Northern Colorado after Isaiah Moses scored 30 points in Eastern Washington’s 92-86 loss to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Bears are 6-3 in home games. Northern Colorado scores 83.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Eagles are 3-5 in conference matchups. Eastern Washington has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Northern Colorado averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 8.4 per game Eastern Washington allows. Eastern Washington has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 45.5% shooting opponents of Northern Colorado have averaged.

The Bears and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zack Bloch is shooting 48.0% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 13.1 points and 1.6 steals. Quinn Denker is shooting 45.2% and averaging 19.4 points over the past 10 games.

Moses is shooting 45.4% and averaging 18.4 points for the Eagles. Kiree Huie is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 79.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 75.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.