Mortle leads Texas Southern against Alcorn State after 22-point game

Texas Southern Tigers (3-12, 1-3 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (2-13, 1-2 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern visits Alcorn State after Zytarious Mortle scored 22 points in Texas Southern’s 84-51 victory against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Braves play their first home game after going 2-13 to start the season. Alcorn State is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 1-3 against SWAC opponents. Texas Southern is 3-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Alcorn State is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points lower than the 46.6% Texas Southern allows to opponents. Texas Southern’s 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.9 percentage points lower than Alcorn State has allowed to its opponents (51.5%).

The Braves and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shane Lancaster is shooting 52.3% and averaging 11.7 points for the Braves. Tycen McDaniels is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

Troy Hupstead is averaging 14.6 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Bryce Roberts is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 2-8, averaging 65.6 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.2 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 73.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

