Morson and the Central Michigan Chippewas take on conference foe UMass

Central Michigan Chippewas (9-5, 3-1 MAC) at UMass Minutewomen (10-3, 2-1 MAC) Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Central Michigan Chippewas (9-5, 3-1 MAC) at UMass Minutewomen (10-3, 2-1 MAC)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Madi Morson and Central Michigan take on Megan Olbrys and UMass in MAC play Saturday.

The Minutewomen have gone 5-0 at home. UMass is second in the MAC with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Olbrys averaging 2.8.

The Chippewas have gone 3-1 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan ranks fourth in the MAC with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Ayanna-Sarai Darrington averaging 4.1.

UMass is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 39.9% Central Michigan allows to opponents. Central Michigan has shot at a 42.0% clip from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points greater than the 35.4% shooting opponents of UMass have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olbrys is averaging 14.7 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Minutewomen. Yahmani McKayle is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Morson is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Chippewas, while averaging 17 points. Darrington is shooting 62.2% and averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutewomen: 7-3, averaging 68.4 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points per game.

Chippewas: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

