Morson and Central Michigan host Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-8, 1-4 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (9-6, 3-2 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan hosts Eastern Michigan after Madi Morson scored 27 points in Central Michigan’s 74-72 loss to the UMass Minutewomen.

The Chippewas have gone 5-1 in home games. Central Michigan ranks second in the MAC in rebounding with 36.9 rebounds. Taylor Anderson leads the Chippewas with 7.8 boards.

The Eagles are 1-4 against conference opponents. Eastern Michigan ranks eighth in the MAC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Believe Tshibangu averaging 2.3.

Central Michigan’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Eastern Michigan allows. Eastern Michigan averages 69.1 points per game, 4.1 more than the 65.0 Central Michigan allows.

The Chippewas and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morson is scoring 17.7 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Chippewas. Ayanna-Sarai Darrington is averaging 14 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Fernanda Ovalle averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 26.7% from beyond the arc. Sisi Eleko is averaging 17 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

