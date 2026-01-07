Morris scores 25, East Tennessee State takes down VMI 81-67

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Cam Morris III had 25 points in East Tennessee State’s 81-67 win over VMI on…

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Cam Morris III had 25 points in East Tennessee State’s 81-67 win over VMI on Wednesday.

Morris also had seven rebounds for the Buccaneers (11-5, 3-0 Southern Conference). Blake Barkley scored 20 points while going 7 of 9 from the floor with seven rebounds. Jaylen Smith went 4 of 9 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

TJ Johnson finished with 30 points and nine rebounds for the Keydets (6-10, 1-2). VMI also got 11 points from Tan Yildizoglu.

East Tennessee State took the lead with 16:29 left in the first half and did not trail again. Morris led with 15 points in the first half to go up 41-30 at the break. East Tennessee State pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend an 11-point lead to 18 points. They outscored VMI by three points in the final half, as Barkley led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

