Morris leads East Tennessee State against UNC Greensboro after 25-point game

UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-10, 2-1 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (11-5, 3-0 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-10, 2-1 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (11-5, 3-0 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State hosts UNC Greensboro after Cam Morris III scored 25 points in East Tennessee State’s 81-67 victory against the VMI Keydets.

The Buccaneers have gone 9-1 at home. East Tennessee State ranks seventh in the SoCon with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Morris averaging 1.7.

The Spartans are 2-1 against SoCon opponents. UNC Greensboro is second in the SoCon scoring 79.4 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

East Tennessee State makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than UNC Greensboro has allowed to its opponents (44.7%). UNC Greensboro averages 12.8 more points per game (79.4) than East Tennessee State gives up to opponents (66.6).

The Buccaneers and Spartans face off Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Smith averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Brian Taylor II is shooting 46.2% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Donald Whitehead Jr. is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 12.2 points. Justin Neely is averaging 17.3 points and 10.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 82.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.