Morris leads Bethune-Cookman against Grambling after 20-point game

Grambling Tigers (8-7, 2-0 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-10, 1-0 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -5.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman plays Grambling after Arterio Morris scored 20 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 87-83 victory against the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Wildcats are 3-0 in home games. Bethune-Cookman ranks seventh in the SWAC in rebounding averaging 29.2 rebounds. Ariel Bland leads the Wildcats with 5.1 boards.

The Tigers have gone 2-0 against SWAC opponents. Grambling ranks fifth in the SWAC with 12.3 assists per game led by Roderick Coffee III averaging 3.9.

Bethune-Cookman is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Grambling allows to opponents. Grambling’s 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Bethune-Cookman has given up to its opponents (48.5%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bland is averaging 3.7 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Jordan Johnson is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Antonio Munoz is scoring 13.5 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Tigers. Rickey Ballard is averaging 9.7 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 51.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

