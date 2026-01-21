Morris’ 21 lead East Tennessee State over Chattanooga 67-66

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Cam Morris III scored 21 points and Blake Barkley made two free throws with four seconds…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Cam Morris III scored 21 points and Blake Barkley made two free throws with four seconds left as East Tennessee State beat Chattanooga 67-66 on Wednesday.

Morris added 11 rebounds for the Buccaneers (14-6, 6-1 Southern Conference). Brian Taylor II scored 15 points while going 6 of 19 from the floor. Barkley finished 4 of 9 from the field for 10 points.

Brennan Watkins finished with 19 points and two steals for the Mocs (9-11, 3-4). Jordan Frison added 14 points and four assists for Chattanooga. Tate Darner also had 14 points, four assists and four steals.

