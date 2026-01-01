Morgan’s last-second 3-pointer lifts No. 11 Kentucky over No. 5 LSU 80-78 as Kiffin looks on

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Tonie Morgan hit a 3-pointer with 0.5 seconds left to lift No. 11 Kentucky to…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Tonie Morgan hit a 3-pointer with 0.5 seconds left to lift No. 11 Kentucky to an 80-78 win over No. 5 and previously unbeaten LSU on Thursday night.

It was a stunning loss before a crowd of 11,485 that included new LSU football coach Lane Kiffin, who walked hand-in-hand with Tigers’ coach Kim Mulkey onto the floor before the game.

Morgan, a Georgia Tech transfer, led the Wildcats (14-1, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Asia Boone had 18 points, including five 3-pointers; Teonni Key added 17 points and 16 rebounds; and Clara Strack had 15 points.

Mikaylah Williams had 26 points to lead the Tigers (14-1, 0-1). Flau’jae Johnson had 15 points while Jada Richard and Amiya Joiner had 14 apiece.

Morgan’s clutch basket came after Williams hit three free throws for a 78-77 lead with 18.5 seconds left.

UK’s front line height — Strack and Key are both 6-foot-5 — gave LSU a challenge it hadn’t faced this season.

Almost half of LSU’s nation-leading 108 points per game have come from second-chance (26.3 points per game) and fast-break (27.5) points.

But because LSU lost the rebound battle 45-29 for just the second time this season and could only force a season-low 10 turnovers, the Tigers had just four second-chance points and 13 fast-break points.

Williams scored 10 of LSU’s first 14 points as the Tigers roared to a 12-point lead in the first four minutes.

Boone’s third 3-pointer of the first half gave Kentucky its largest lead at 30-25 with 7:39 left in the second quarter. The Tigers responded with a 9-0 run for a 34-30 advantage with 4:57 left, heading toward a 41-41 halftime tie.

Entering the fourth quarter with a 65-60 lead, LSU never led by more than seven points.

Up next

Kentucky: At home vs. Missouri on Sunday.

LSU: At No. 11 Vanderbilt on Sunday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.