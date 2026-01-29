Morehead State wins 67-65 against SIU-Edwardsville

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Jon Carroll scored 14 points, including two free throws for a three-point lead with 24 seconds…

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Jon Carroll scored 14 points, including two free throws for a three-point lead with 24 seconds left, and Morehead State beat SIU-Edwardsville 67-65 on Thursday night.

Carroll added six rebounds for the Eagles (12-10, 8-3 Ohio Valley Conference). George Marshall added 13 points while shooting 3 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line while he also had eight rebounds. Davion Cunningham had 11 points and went 4 of 10 from the field.

Tyler King led the way for the Cougars (13-9, 6-5) with 24 points. SIU-Edwardsville also got 14 points from Arnas Sakenis.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

