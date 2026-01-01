Morehead State visits Lindenwood following LeGree’s 20-point game

Morehead State Eagles (6-7, 2-0 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (8-5, 2-0 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Morehead State Eagles (6-7, 2-0 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (8-5, 2-0 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -7.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State visits Lindenwood after Josiah LeGree scored 20 points in Morehead State’s 115-65 win against the Alice Lloyd Eagles.

The Lions are 5-0 on their home court. Lindenwood leads the OVC with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Jadis Jones averaging 4.8.

The Eagles have gone 2-0 against OVC opponents. Morehead State is seventh in the OVC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jon Carroll averaging 3.8.

Lindenwood makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Morehead State has allowed to its opponents (44.0%). Morehead State has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points greater than the 40.5% shooting opponents of Lindenwood have averaged.

The Lions and Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 15.9 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Lions. Anias Futrell is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Davion Cunningham is averaging 12.3 points for the Eagles. LeGree is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 83.8 points, 39.1 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

