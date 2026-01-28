Morehead State puts home win streak on the line against SIU-Edwardsville

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (13-8, 6-4 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (11-10, 7-3 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (13-8, 6-4 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (11-10, 7-3 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Eagles take on SIU-Edwardsville.

The Eagles have gone 7-1 in home games. Morehead State is 3-0 in one-possession games.

The Cougars are 6-4 in OVC play. SIU-Edwardsville ranks sixth in the OVC with 33.3 rebounds per game led by Jo Valrie averaging 5.1.

Morehead State scores 76.9 points, 11.6 more per game than the 65.3 SIU-Edwardsville allows. SIU-Edwardsville averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Morehead State gives up.

The Eagles and Cougars square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davion Cunningham is averaging 12.9 points for the Eagles. George Marshall is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Valrie is averaging 6.7 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Cougars. Arnas Sakenis is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 66.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

