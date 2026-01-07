Morehead State hosts UT Martin after Dike’s 29-point showing

UT Martin Skyhawks (7-6, 3-1 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (7-8, 2-2 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UT Martin Skyhawks (7-6, 3-1 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (7-8, 2-2 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State hosts UT Martin after Katie Dike scored 29 points in Morehead State’s 54-49 win against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Eagles are 3-3 in home games. Morehead State is 3-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.4 turnovers per game.

The Skyhawks have gone 3-1 against OVC opponents. UT Martin ranks fourth in the OVC with 13.8 assists per game led by Brittani Wells averaging 4.2.

Morehead State’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game UT Martin gives up. UT Martin averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Morehead State allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dike is averaging 14.3 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Laura Toffali is averaging 12.7 points and 2.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Kenley McCarn is averaging 15.8 points and 1.7 steals for the Skyhawks. Zy Thompson is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

