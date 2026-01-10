Morehead State hosts Southeast Missouri State following Terry’s 30-point game

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (9-7, 4-1 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (7-9, 3-2 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (9-7, 4-1 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (7-9, 3-2 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -4.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State takes on Morehead State after Brendan Terry scored 30 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 84-76 victory over the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Eagles have gone 4-1 at home. Morehead State is 3-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Redhawks are 4-1 against conference opponents. Southeast Missouri State is 3-5 against opponents over .500.

Morehead State’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Southeast Missouri State allows. Southeast Missouri State has shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Morehead State have averaged.

The Eagles and Redhawks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah LeGree is averaging 8.6 points and 4.1 assists for the Eagles. George Marshall is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Luke Almodovar is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Redhawks. BJ Ward is averaging 12.6 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 41.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.