Morehead State hosts Eastern Illinois after Fruster’s 25-point game

Eastern Illinois Panthers (9-11, 5-4 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (10-10, 6-3 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois takes on Morehead State after Zion Fruster scored 25 points in Eastern Illinois’ 59-51 overtime win against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Eagles are 6-1 on their home court. Morehead State is third in the OVC scoring 77.1 points while shooting 46.1% from the field.

The Panthers are 5-4 against OVC opponents. Eastern Illinois ranks fourth in the OVC shooting 31.4% from 3-point range.

Morehead State’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Eastern Illinois gives up. Eastern Illinois averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Morehead State gives up.

The Eagles and Panthers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davion Cunningham is averaging 13.1 points for the Eagles. George Marshall is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Preston Turner averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc. Fruster is averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

