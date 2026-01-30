Morehead State hosts Brueggemann and Lindenwood (MO)

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (15-6, 8-3 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (13-9, 8-3 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (15-6, 8-3 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (13-9, 8-3 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood (MO) plays Morehead State after Ellie Brueggemann scored 26 points in Lindenwood (MO)’s 69-67 victory against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Eagles have gone 8-3 at home. Morehead State ranks ninth in the OVC in rebounding averaging 30.4 rebounds. Katie Dike paces the Eagles with 7.2 boards.

The Lions are 8-3 in OVC play. Lindenwood (MO) is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Morehead State is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 41.4% Lindenwood (MO) allows to opponents. Lindenwood (MO) has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points higher than the 38.8% shooting opponents of Morehead State have averaged.

The Eagles and Lions meet Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dike is averaging 15.2 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Marie Sepp is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Brueggemann averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc. Aleshia Jones is shooting 49.6% and averaging 17.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 9-1, averaging 66.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 11.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

