Morehead State faces UT Martin in conference showdown

UT Martin Skyhawks (11-4, 3-1 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (7-8, 3-1 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -2.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin plays Morehead State in OVC action Thursday.

The Eagles are 4-0 on their home court. Morehead State is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Skyhawks are 3-1 in OVC play. UT Martin is third in the OVC with 14.6 assists per game led by Filip Petkovski averaging 3.0.

Morehead State’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game UT Martin allows. UT Martin has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points fewer than the 44.5% shooting opponents of Morehead State have averaged.

The Eagles and Skyhawks meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Marshall is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Eagles. Josiah LeGree is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Andrija Bukumirovic is averaging 14.8 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Matas Deniusas is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 40.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

