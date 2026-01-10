Moore scores 23, Xavier beats Providence 97-84

CINCINNATI (AP) — Malik Moore scored 23 points as Xavier beat Providence 97-84 on Saturday. Moore shot 7 for 14…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Malik Moore scored 23 points as Xavier beat Providence 97-84 on Saturday.

Moore shot 7 for 14 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Musketeers (10-7, 2-4 Big East Conference). Jovan Milicevic scored 22 points and added eight rebounds. Tre Carroll had 18 points and shot 8 of 13 from the field.

Stefan Vaaks led the way for the Friars (8-8, 1-4) with 21 points. Jason Edwards added 16 points and four assists for Providence. Jaylin Sellers and Ducan Powell finished with 12 points apiece.

Moore scored 14 points in the first half to help put the Musketeers up 44-35 at the break. Milicevic scored 15 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

