Moore scores 21, Georgia Southern downs Old Dominion 87-84

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Tyren Moore scored 21 points as Georgia Southern beat Old Dominion 87-84 on Thursday night. Moore…

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Tyren Moore scored 21 points as Georgia Southern beat Old Dominion 87-84 on Thursday night.

Moore had nine rebounds for the Eagles (13-6, 5-1 Sun Belt Conference). Spudd Webb scored 19 points, shooting 6 of 7 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line. Alden Applewhite had 17 points and shot 5 for 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 9 from the free-throw line.

Robert Davis Jr. led the Monarchs (5-14, 2-5) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. LJ Thomas added 17 points, five assists and two steals for Old Dominion. Ketron Shaw also put up 14 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.