Moore, Myers lead Western Kentucky past Louisiana Tech 66-61

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Teagan Moore scored 19 points to lead Western Kentucky and Ryan Myers sealed the victory with a free throw with 53 seconds left as the Hilltoppers defeated Louisiana Tech 66-61 on Sunday.

Moore also added nine rebounds for the Hilltoppers (9-5, 2-1 Conference USA). Myers scored 13 points while going 4 of 13 (3 for 9 from 3-point range). Grant Newell went 4 of 14 from the field (4 for 12 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

The Bulldogs (8-6, 1-2) were led by AJ Bates, who recorded 13 points and two steals. Louisiana Tech also got 12 points and three blocks from Melian Martinez. Scooter Williams Jr. finished with 10 points and two steals.

Moore scored 10 points in the first half for Western Kentucky, who led 37-25 at halftime. LJ Hackman scored nine points in the second half for Western Kentucky.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

