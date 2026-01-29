Moore has 20 in The Citadel’s 80-56 win over VMI

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Christian Moore had 20 points in The Citadel’s 80-56 win against VMI on Thursday night. Moore…

Moore shot 7 for 11 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Bulldogs (7-15, 4-5 Southern Conference). Carter Kingsbury added 16 points while going 5 of 10 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) while he also had seven assists. Braxton Williams shot 4 of 15 from the field, including 3 for 11 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Keydets (6-16, 1-8) were led by TJ Johnson, who posted 16 points and eight rebounds. Mario Tatum Jr. added 11 points.

The loss was the Keydets’ seventh in a row.

The Citadel took the lead with 12:20 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Moore led his team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 34-25 at the break. Citadel pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half for a 23-point lead. Williams led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

