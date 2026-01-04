Moore and Western Kentucky host Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (8-5, 1-1 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-5, 1-1 CUSA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (8-5, 1-1 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-5, 1-1 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers -9.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky hosts Louisiana Tech after Teagan Moore scored 28 points in Western Kentucky’s 102-91 victory against the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Hilltoppers have gone 6-1 in home games. Western Kentucky is fourth in the CUSA scoring 84.5 points while shooting 42.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 against conference opponents. Louisiana Tech is third in the CUSA with 37.6 rebounds per game led by Kaden Cooper averaging 8.2.

Western Kentucky scores 84.5 points, 26.0 more per game than the 58.5 Louisiana Tech allows. Louisiana Tech averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Western Kentucky gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is averaging 18.2 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Armelo Boone is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

DJ Dudley is averaging 12 points for the Bulldogs. AJ Bates is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 83.4 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

