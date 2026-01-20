Montgomery leads Dayton against La Salle after 21-point game

Dayton Flyers (14-4, 5-0 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (6-13, 2-4 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Dayton…

Dayton Flyers (14-4, 5-0 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (6-13, 2-4 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton visits La Salle after Deshayne Montgomery scored 21 points in Dayton’s 78-51 win over the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Explorers have gone 4-3 in home games. La Salle has a 4-11 record against teams over .500.

The Flyers are 5-0 against A-10 opponents. Dayton is fifth in the A-10 giving up 68.1 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

La Salle scores 67.1 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 68.1 Dayton allows. Dayton averages 77.6 points per game, 4.4 more than the 73.2 La Salle gives up.

The Explorers and Flyers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaeden Marshall is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Explorers. Josiah Harris is averaging 11.8 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Amael L’Etang is averaging 11.9 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Flyers. Javon Bennett is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Flyers: 8-2, averaging 76.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.