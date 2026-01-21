Montas and UMass-Lowell host Vermont

Vermont Catamounts (11-8, 3-1 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (8-11, 3-1 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Vermont Catamounts (11-8, 3-1 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (8-11, 3-1 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell hosts Vermont after Angel Montas scored 22 points in UMass-Lowell’s 73-64 loss to the NJIT Highlanders.

The River Hawks have gone 5-2 at home. UMass-Lowell leads the America East in rebounding, averaging 33.4 boards. Austin Green paces the River Hawks with 7.5 rebounds.

The Catamounts are 3-1 in America East play. Vermont scores 75.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

UMass-Lowell averages 76.4 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 72.2 Vermont gives up. Vermont averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than UMass-Lowell gives up.

The River Hawks and Catamounts square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is shooting 59.9% and averaging 14.1 points for the River Hawks. Darrel Yepdo is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gus Yalden is scoring 16.9 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Catamounts. TJ Hurley is averaging 12.2 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

