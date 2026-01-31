Montas’ 30 lead UMass Lowell over Maine 91-77

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Angel Montas’ 30 points led UMass Lowell over Maine 91-77 on Saturday. Montas had eight rebounds…

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Angel Montas’ 30 points led UMass Lowell over Maine 91-77 on Saturday.

Montas had eight rebounds for the River Hawks (9-14, 4-4 America East Conference). JJ Massaquoi scored 19 points and added five rebounds. Darrel Yepdo shot 6 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 17 points.

The Black Bears (5-18, 3-5) were led in scoring by Logan Carey, who finished with 28 points and four steals. TJ Biel added 17 points and three steals for Maine. Mekhi Gray had 17 points, five assists, two steals and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.