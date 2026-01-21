Montana visits Weber State after Land’s 20-point outing

Montana Lady Griz (4-13, 1-5 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (6-13, 0-6 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Montana Lady Griz (4-13, 1-5 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (6-13, 0-6 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana visits Weber State after Jocelyn Land scored 20 points in Montana’s 76-72 win over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Wildcats have gone 4-4 in home games. Weber State is 2-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.5 turnovers per game.

The Lady Griz are 1-5 against Big Sky opponents. Montana ranks 130th in college basketball averaging 9.5 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 31.7% from deep. Land leads the team averaging 2.2 makes while shooting 32.7% from 3-point range.

Weber State’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Montana allows. Montana has shot at a 38.2% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points less than the 39.5% shooting opponents of Weber State have averaged.

The Wildcats and Lady Griz face off Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antoniette Emma-Nnopu is averaging 14.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Lanae Billy is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mack Konig is averaging 17.4 points and 3.8 assists for the Lady Griz. Land is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Lady Griz: 2-8, averaging 61.5 points, 27.6 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.