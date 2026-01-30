Montana visits Sacramento State following Johnson’s 27-point outing

Montana Grizzlies (13-9, 7-2 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (7-13, 3-5 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST…

Montana Grizzlies (13-9, 7-2 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (7-13, 3-5 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State takes on Montana after Prophet Johnson scored 27 points in Sacramento State’s 83-80 victory against the Montana State Bobcats.

The Hornets have gone 7-1 at home. Sacramento State averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 4-7 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Grizzlies are 7-2 against Big Sky opponents. Montana is the Big Sky leader with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyler Thompson averaging 4.3.

Sacramento State’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Montana allows. Montana averages 79.1 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 82.1 Sacramento State gives up to opponents.

The Hornets and Grizzlies meet Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikey Williams is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Hornets. Jahni Summers is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Money Williams is averaging 19.2 points and 5.3 assists for the Grizzlies. Te’Jon Sawyer is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 79.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.1 points per game.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

