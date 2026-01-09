Montana visits Eastern Washington after Williams’ 35-point game

Montana Grizzlies (9-7, 3-0 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (2-13, 0-2 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Montana Grizzlies (9-7, 3-0 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (2-13, 0-2 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana visits Eastern Washington after Money Williams scored 35 points in Montana’s 79-73 win against the Idaho Vandals.

The Eagles are 2-2 on their home court. Eastern Washington has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Grizzlies have gone 3-0 against Big Sky opponents. Montana has a 4-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Eastern Washington’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Montana allows. Montana averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Eastern Washington gives up.

The Eagles and Grizzlies face off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Moses is averaging 17.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Eagles. Kiree Huie is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Williams is averaging 19.6 points and 5.7 assists for the Grizzlies. Te’Jon Sawyer is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 76.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points per game.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 77.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

