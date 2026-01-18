Montana takes on Northern Arizona, seeks to halt 5-game skid

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-12, 3-3 Big Sky) at Montana Lady Griz (3-13, 0-5 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Monday, 4 p.m.…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-12, 3-3 Big Sky) at Montana Lady Griz (3-13, 0-5 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana looks to end its five-game slide when the Lady Griz play Northern Arizona.

The Lady Griz have gone 1-5 in home games. Montana has a 2-10 record against teams over .500.

The Lumberjacks are 3-3 in Big Sky play. Northern Arizona gives up 74.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.0 points per game.

Montana averages 61.7 points per game, 12.4 fewer points than the 74.1 Northern Arizona gives up. Northern Arizona averages 70.1 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 73.6 Montana gives up.

The Lady Griz and Lumberjacks square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mack Konig is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Lady Griz. Jocelyn Land is averaging 13.7 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Naomi White is scoring 22.2 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Madison Watts is averaging 10.5 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Griz: 2-8, averaging 62.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

