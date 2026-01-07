Montana State visits Eastern Washington after Miller’s 22-point game

Montana State Bobcats (8-7, 2-0 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (2-12, 0-1 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Montana State Bobcats (8-7, 2-0 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (2-12, 0-1 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State visits Eastern Washington after Jed Miller scored 22 points in Montana State’s 77-68 victory against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Eagles are 2-1 in home games. Eastern Washington has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bobcats are 2-0 in Big Sky play. Montana State is eighth in the Big Sky with 30.9 rebounds per game led by Miller averaging 5.1.

Eastern Washington makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Montana State has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). Montana State averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Eastern Washington gives up.

The Eagles and Bobcats face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Moses is shooting 47.0% and averaging 16.9 points for the Eagles. Johnny Radford is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Patrick McMahon is averaging 14.1 points for the Bobcats. Miller is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 79.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.3 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 80.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

