Montana State hosts Portland State after Brown’s 20-point game

Portland State Vikings (5-15, 1-7 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (15-5, 8-1 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Portland State Vikings (5-15, 1-7 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (15-5, 8-1 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State visits Montana State after Kyleigh Brown scored 20 points in Portland State’s 69-63 loss to the Montana Lady Griz.

The Bobcats are 9-0 on their home court. Montana State scores 76.1 points while outscoring opponents by 12.9 points per game.

The Vikings are 1-7 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State is 0-9 against opponents with a winning record.

Montana State averages 76.1 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 74.2 Portland State allows. Portland State averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Montana State gives up.

The Bobcats and Vikings face off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylee Chirrick is averaging 17.7 points, seven rebounds, 3.6 assists and four steals for the Bobcats. Isobel Bunyan is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brown is shooting 43.7% and averaging 18.6 points for the Vikings. Hannah Chicken is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 78.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 15.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Vikings: 2-8, averaging 65.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

