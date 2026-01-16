Montana State hosts Montana after Chirrick’s 23-point game

Montana Lady Griz (3-12, 0-4 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (11-4, 4-0 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Montana Lady Griz (3-12, 0-4 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (11-4, 4-0 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State plays Montana after Taylee Chirrick scored 23 points in Montana State’s 99-66 win over the Idaho Vandals.

The Bobcats have gone 6-0 in home games. Montana State is sixth in the Big Sky in rebounding with 33.1 rebounds. Chirrick leads the Bobcats with 7.1 boards.

The Lady Griz are 0-4 against Big Sky opponents. Montana is eighth in the Big Sky allowing 73.1 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

Montana State’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Montana gives up. Montana averages 62.9 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 65.3 Montana State gives up to opponents.

The Bobcats and Lady Griz meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamison Philip is averaging 6.3 points, 3.6 assists and 2.8 steals for the Bobcats. Chirrick is averaging 18.4 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 50.7% over the last 10 games.

Mack Konig is shooting 44.0% and averaging 17.4 points for the Lady Griz. Aby Shubert is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 14.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Lady Griz: 2-8, averaging 61.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

