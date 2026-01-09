Montana State hosts Idaho following Gardner’s 28-point game

Idaho Vandals (11-4, 2-0 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (10-4, 3-0 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (11-4, 2-0 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (10-4, 3-0 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho visits Montana State after Kyra Gardner scored 28 points in Idaho’s 67-50 victory over the Montana Lady Griz.

The Bobcats have gone 5-0 at home. Montana State is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Vandals are 2-0 in Big Sky play. Idaho leads the Big Sky scoring 16.3 fast break points per game.

Montana State averages 75.1 points, 8.4 more per game than the 66.7 Idaho allows. Idaho scores 15.4 more points per game (80.7) than Montana State gives up (65.3).

The Bobcats and Vandals match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isobel Bunyan is shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 7.9 points and 1.8 steals. Taylee Chirrick is averaging 18.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Gardner averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Hope Hassmann is averaging 13.8 points and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 15.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Vandals: 7-3, averaging 78.8 points, 43.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

