Montana plays Idaho, looks to break home skid

Idaho Vandals (10-4, 1-0 Big Sky) at Montana Lady Griz (3-10, 0-2 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana looks to break its three-game home slide with a victory over Idaho.

The Lady Griz are 1-3 on their home court. Montana has a 2-8 record against teams over .500.

The Vandals have gone 1-0 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Montana averages 64.2 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than the 67.9 Idaho allows. Idaho scores 7.4 more points per game (81.6) than Montana gives up (74.2).

The Lady Griz and Vandals meet Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mack Konig is averaging 17.4 points and 3.8 assists for the Lady Griz. Jocelyn Land is averaging 14.3 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Kyra Gardner is averaging 12.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.6 steals for the Vandals. Hope Hassmann is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Griz: 2-8, averaging 65.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Vandals: 7-3, averaging 81.0 points, 44.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

