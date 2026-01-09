Montana plays Eastern Washington, aims to break home slide

Eastern Washington Eagles (7-8, 0-2 Big Sky) at Montana Lady Griz (3-11, 0-3 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (7-8, 0-2 Big Sky) at Montana Lady Griz (3-11, 0-3 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana aims to break its four-game home skid with a victory against Eastern Washington.

The Lady Griz have gone 1-4 in home games. Montana has a 2-9 record against opponents above .500.

The Eagles are 0-2 in conference matchups. Eastern Washington ranks seventh in the Big Sky giving up 67.7 points while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

Montana averages 63.2 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 67.7 Eastern Washington gives up. Eastern Washington averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Montana allows.

The Lady Griz and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mack Konig is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Lady Griz. Aby Shubert is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kourtney Grossman is averaging 13.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Eagles. Ella Gallatin is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Griz: 2-8, averaging 63.0 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 41.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

