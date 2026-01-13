Monroe and the Quinnipiac Bobcats host conference foe Saint Peter’s

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (8-6, 5-1 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (12-5, 5-1 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (8-6, 5-1 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (12-5, 5-1 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Amarri Monroe and Quinnipiac host Brent Bland and Saint Peter’s in MAAC play Wednesday.

The Bobcats have gone 7-1 in home games. Quinnipiac is sixth in the MAAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.9 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Peacocks are 5-1 in MAAC play. Saint Peter’s ranks seventh in the MAAC with 32.3 rebounds per game led by Zaakir Williamson averaging 5.2.

Quinnipiac is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 42.6% Saint Peter’s allows to opponents. Saint Peter’s averages 71.9 points per game, equal to what Quinnipiac allows to opponents.

The Bobcats and Peacocks face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Monroe is averaging 14.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.9 steals for the Bobcats. Asim Jones is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bland is averaging 14.9 points and 2.9 steals for the Peacocks. TJ Robinson is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Peacocks: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

