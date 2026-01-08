Monmouth wins 81-70 against William & Mary

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Jason Rivera-Torres scored 19 points as Monmouth beat William & Mary 81-70 on Thursday…

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Jason Rivera-Torres scored 19 points as Monmouth beat William & Mary 81-70 on Thursday night.

Rivera-Torres added seven rebounds and three blocks for the Hawks (8-8, 2-1 Coastal Athletic Association). Andrew Ball scored 18 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the free-throw line. Cornelius Robinson Jr. finished 8 of 13 from the floor to finish with 17 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Chase Lowe led the way for the Tribe (11-5, 2-2) with 15 points and nine rebounds. Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi added 13 points and two steals for William & Mary. Reese Miller had 11 points and two steals.

Monmouth took the lead for good with 5:15 to go in the first half. The score was 37-34 at halftime, with Justin Ray racking up 10 points. Monmouth used a 10-2 run in the second half to build a 15-point lead at 79-64 with 1:01 left in the half before finishing off the win.

