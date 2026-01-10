Monmouth visits Hofstra after Davis’ 32-point showing

Monmouth Hawks (8-8, 2-1 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (12-4, 3-0 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Monmouth Hawks (8-8, 2-1 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (12-4, 3-0 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -8.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra hosts Monmouth after Cruz Davis scored 32 points in Hofstra’s 78-67 victory against the Towson Tigers.

The Pride have gone 4-0 at home. Hofstra scores 77.7 points while outscoring opponents by 11.0 points per game.

The Hawks have gone 2-1 against CAA opponents. Monmouth is 4-6 against opponents over .500.

Hofstra makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Monmouth has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Monmouth averages 5.7 more points per game (72.4) than Hofstra allows to opponents (66.7).

The Pride and Hawks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 21.9 points and five assists for the Pride. Preston Edmead is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jason Rivera-Torres is shooting 40.4% and averaging 15.3 points for the Hawks. Cornelius Robinson Jr. is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 9-1, averaging 77.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.