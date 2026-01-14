Monmouth faces Drexel following Rivera-Torres’ 30-point showing

Drexel Dragons (8-10, 2-3 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (8-9, 2-2 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Drexel Dragons (8-10, 2-3 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (8-9, 2-2 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth faces Drexel after Jason Rivera-Torres scored 30 points in Monmouth’s 67-64 overtime loss to the Hofstra Pride.

The Hawks have gone 5-2 at home. Monmouth has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dragons are 2-3 against conference opponents. Drexel has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Monmouth’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Drexel gives up. Drexel averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Monmouth allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rivera-Torres is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Hawks. Justin Ray is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Garfield Turner is averaging 5.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Dragons. Shane Blakeney is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Dragons: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.