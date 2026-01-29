Monmouth faces Drexel after Gamble’s 24-point outing

Drexel Dragons (11-7, 4-3 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (13-5, 6-1 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hosts Drexel after Gigi Gamble scored 24 points in Monmouth’s 65-56 victory over the Northeastern Huskies.

The Hawks have gone 8-1 at home. Monmouth ranks second in the CAA in rebounding averaging 35.2 rebounds. Alexis Davis leads the Hawks with 7.8 boards.

The Dragons are 4-3 against CAA opponents. Drexel is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Monmouth makes 41.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Drexel has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). Drexel scores 7.0 more points per game (63.9) than Monmouth gives up (56.9).

The Hawks and Dragons square off Friday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madalena Amaro is averaging 5.5 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Hawks. Gamble is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

Amaris Baker is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Dragons. Molly Rullo is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 9-1, averaging 67.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.8 points per game.

Dragons: 6-4, averaging 64.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.3 points.

