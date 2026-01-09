Money Williams scores 35, Montana downs Idaho 79-73

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Money Williams’ 35 points led Montana over Idaho 79-73 on Thursday. Williams added five assists for…

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Money Williams’ 35 points led Montana over Idaho 79-73 on Thursday.

Williams added five assists for the Grizzlies (9-7, 3-0 Big Sky Conference). Te’Jon Sawyer went 7 of 10 from the field to add 16 points. Kenyon Aguino finished with 13 points.

Jackson Rasmussen led the way for the Vandals (9-6, 1-1) with 16 points and seven rebounds. Brody Rowbury added 15 points and seven rebounds for Idaho. Isaiah Brickner had 14 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

