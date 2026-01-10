Momoh and UIC win 63-59 in OT against Illinois State

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Abdul Momoh scored 15 points and Mekhi Lowery added six points in the overtime as UIC…

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Abdul Momoh scored 15 points and Mekhi Lowery added six points in the overtime as UIC took down Illinois State 63-59 on Saturday.

Momoh added six rebounds for the Flames (7-10, 2-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Elijah Crawford scored 10 points, finishing 5 of 12 from the floor.

The Redbirds (12-5, 4-2) were led by Mason Klabo, who recorded 15 points. Ty Pence added 13 points for Illinois State. Johnny Kinziger also had 11 points, five assists and two steals.

Henderson scored seven points in the first half for UIC, who led 28-25 at the break. UIC was outscored by three points in the second half and the teams finished regulation tied at 51. Lowery finished 2 of 2 from the field on the way to six points in the overtime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

