Mobley leads Ohio State against Oregon after 22-point game

Ohio State Buckeyes (10-4, 2-2 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (8-7, 1-3 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State faces Oregon after John Mobley Jr. scored 22 points in Ohio State’s 72-69 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Ducks are 7-1 in home games. Oregon is seventh in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 35.4 rebounds. Kwame Evans Jr. leads the Ducks with 8.1 boards.

The Buckeyes are 2-2 in Big Ten play. Ohio State ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 16.5 assists per game led by Bruce Thornton averaging 4.1.

Oregon averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Ohio State allows. Ohio State has shot at a 50.6% rate from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Oregon have averaged.

The Ducks and Buckeyes match up Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan Bittle is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Ducks. Evans is averaging 12.6 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Devin Royal is averaging 14.2 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Thornton is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-6, averaging 79.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 83.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

