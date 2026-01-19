Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » MJ Thomas, Churchill Abass…

MJ Thomas, Churchill Abass both score 20 to help New Orleans secure 89-76 victory over Lamar

The Associated Press

January 19, 2026, 10:49 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — MJ Thomas and Churchill Abass both had 20 points to lead New Orleans over Lamar 89-76 on Monday night.

Thomas also snagged nine rebounds for the Privateers (8-12, 5-5 Southland Conference). Abass made 9 of 11 shots and grabbed seven rebounds. Jakevion Buckley had 13 points.

Braden East led the Cardinals (10-9, 5-5) with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Andrew Holifield added 20 points and two blocks. Cody Pennebaker contributed 13 points and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up