Mitchell scores 32, Idaho knocks off Eastern Washington 84-81

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Kolton Mitchell’s 32 points, Biko Johnson scored 20 points, and Idaho beat Eastern Washington 84-81 on…

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Kolton Mitchell’s 32 points, Biko Johnson scored 20 points, and Idaho beat Eastern Washington 84-81 on Saturday.

Mitchell added three steals and Johnson made 5 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and 8 for 10 from the free-throw line. Seth Joba had seven points and shot 2 of 7 from the field, including 0 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 6 from the line.

Kiree Huie led the Eagles (2-12, 0-1) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Isaiah Moses added 15 points and six assists for Eastern Washington. Jojo Anderson finished with 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.